Clay County officials still cleaning up roads after severe flooding

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the severe weather finally calming down, Clay County officials are still hard at work cleaning up the mess.

With around 75 to 80 roads are still closed to due the recent flooding, officials say crews have been working around the clock to get everything in the area back open. Clay County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson says they have a clear goal for the future.

“Hopefully in the next two or three weeks, we can have all roads open up. We probably got 25 or 30 bridges out and probably 300 miles of county road that’s destroyed and we’re trying to clean them up. Going road to road to road and try to put them back together,” Clay County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson said.

Johnson says he wants to thank everyone involved with helping getting the county back to normal.

