City of London firefighter returns home after hospital stay, escorted home by emergency crews

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Brandon Wagers with the City of London Fire Department returned home Saturday after spending time in the hospital.

On February 23, fire department officials posted on Facebook saying Lt. Wagers was sick and asked the community for prayers.

Then on February 25, officials posted Lt. Wagers was in the ICU and was flown to UK Hospital on February 26.

Lt. Wagers was escorted home by local emergency crews. You can see the videos below:

Welcome home Lt. Brandon Wagers! We are happy to have you back, healthy and safe at home. Thank you to all who lifted him up in prayer and support through this difficult time. Emergency personnel surprised him today as he was escorted into London. Posted by London City Fire Department on Saturday, March 6, 2021

