City of London firefighter returns home after hospital stay, escorted home by emergency crews
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Brandon Wagers with the City of London Fire Department returned home Saturday after spending time in the hospital.
On February 23, fire department officials posted on Facebook saying Lt. Wagers was sick and asked the community for prayers.
Then on February 25, officials posted Lt. Wagers was in the ICU and was flown to UK Hospital on February 26.
Lt. Wagers was escorted home by local emergency crews. You can see the videos below:
