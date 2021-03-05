WYMT teaming up with WKYT, AppHarvest for flood relief telethon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Eastern Kentucky continues cleanup efforts following historic floods, several organizations are teaming up to help those in need.

On Monday, March 8th at 7 p.m., WYMT and WKYT in Lexington will broadcast a telethon with all of the funds going to the Appalachia Rises initiative.

Launched by Morehead-based AgTech leader AppHarvest, the initiative has brought together more than a half-dozen organizations, including the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Appalachian Impact Fund, Appalachians for Appalachia, the Blue Grass Community Foundation, WYMT, WKYT and New Frontier Outfitters.

“Eastern Kentucky is defined by faith and grit. Our region is home to the hardest working people who have long powered America, and they consistently rise to meet every challenge and move every obstacle created. Seeing how quickly people have banded together to help is a constant reminder why Appalachia is a region unlike any other,” said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb.

“Our region and our people have a long history of rising to the occasion. When times are worst, our people are at their best. That’s what we mountain folk do. We share in the grief, the sorrow, and the pain. And we support one another with love, compassion, and donations; we chip in and do anything we can do to help,” said WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton.

Ahead of the telethon, which will feature musical performances and inspirational addresses by notable Kentuckians, Appalachia Rises will be staging a number of community outreach initiatives.

“We, as Kentuckians, are no stranger to challenges. This past year has tested us all. We witnessed tragedies, yet we persevered with heroic acts of kindness,” said donors Joe Craft and Ambassador Kelly Craft. “Kentuckians have proven to be strong and our communities are home to extraordinary solidarity and resilience. Joe and I are confident Kentuckians will rise to this challenge. We are grateful for the commitment and support from fellow Kentuckians, AppHarvest, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Blue Grass Community Foundation.”

“The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is the only nationally accredited community foundation located in and exclusively serving Eastern Kentucky. Dollars raised with our partners at the Appalachia Rises Fund will be used to help with immediate long-term recovery,” said Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Executive Director Gerry Roll. “The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has already begun making emergency relief grants to individuals in crisis and are gearing up to make grants to small family farmers and small, local businesses with relief efforts that will continue throughout the year. We understand that recovery takes time and different forms of support. We live here and work here. And we will be here for our communities once the flood waters subside.”

To donate to the flood relief fund, visit https://appalachiarises.org.

All proceeds will be distributed by the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and Blue Grass Community Foundation.

Funds will be targeted to individuals needing emergency relief, farmers and small businesses.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.