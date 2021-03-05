Advertisement

Woman dies after escaping mudslide earlier this week

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Perry County confirmed the first weather-related death following heavy rain and flooding earlier this week.

Officials received a report of a mudslide in the Scuddy community on Monday. We’re told the slide fell off and into a home with a man and woman inside.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander says the pair made it out of the house, but when they got outside, the woman collapsed and later died.

“With the loss of life, you don’t get that back, so we hate it for that family that this happened,” said Alexander.

We are working to learn more about what happened and the identity of the woman who was killed.

