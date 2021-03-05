Weekend Forecast: Dry cold front arrives, sunshine continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine continues today, but you will notice a little bit of a difference when it comes to temperatures later.

Today and Tonight

It’s shaping up to be another beautiful day across the mountains. After starting the day in the 20s and 30s, we’re only heading for the upper 40s, thanks to a dry cold front. It could be breezy at times as it moves through, so the wind could make it feel a touch colder.

Mostly clear skies are around tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend Forecast

Weather in a word for the weekend: Sunshine. High pressure continues to dominate our forecast pattern, which is alright with us. Highs Saturday will still be in the upper 40s and climb to the low 50s on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s both nights under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Our extended, and much needed, break in the action continues through most of next week. Sunny skies and much milder temperatures stick around through Thursday. The models have now pushed our next best chance for rain to Friday evening, for now.

Highs will start off in the upper 50s on Monday and make a run into the 70s by Friday. Lows will range from the mid-30s on Monday to the mid-50s by Friday.

