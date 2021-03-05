Gov. Beshear on EKY flooding: “Worst flash flooding I’ve ever seen”

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, other state leaders and leaders of counties hard hit by flooding earlier this week are holding a news conference.

You can watch that below:

Early Friday morning, Gov. Beshear flew over the areas affected by helicopter to tour the damage. County judge executives from Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Leslie and Owsley counties, along with the mayors of Beattyville, Booneville, Irvine, Jackson and Ravenna were also at the news conference.

In other updates from the news conference, Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill is asking for donations of building material. Scott Jackson, the Mayor of Beattyville, is asking other counties if they have dumpsters they can borrow to help carry off debris from flood damage.

Gov. Beshear said he believes hundreds of homes across the counties affected are damaged. WYMT’s Dakota Makres asked the governor about what he saw during his flyover and he called it “the worst flash flooding I’ve ever seen.”

