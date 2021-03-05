Advertisement

Gov. Beshear on EKY flooding: “Worst flash flooding I’ve ever seen”

Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in Lee County Friday morning with an update on...
Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in Lee County Friday morning with an update on flooding across the mountains from earlier this week.(Dakota Makres)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, other state leaders and leaders of counties hard hit by flooding earlier this week are holding a news conference.

You can watch that below:

Early Friday morning, Gov. Beshear flew over the areas affected by helicopter to tour the damage. County judge executives from Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Leslie and Owsley counties, along with the mayors of Beattyville, Booneville, Irvine, Jackson and Ravenna were also at the news conference.

In other updates from the news conference, Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill is asking for donations of building material. Scott Jackson, the Mayor of Beattyville, is asking other counties if they have dumpsters they can borrow to help carry off debris from flood damage.

Gov. Beshear said he believes hundreds of homes across the counties affected are damaged. WYMT’s Dakota Makres asked the governor about what he saw during his flyover and he called it “the worst flash flooding I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
Colt
Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later
Flood waters destroy house in Oneida
‘I don’t know where to start. We have nothing’: Flood cleanup begins in Oneida

Latest News

Lisa Patterson and Douglas Simons
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County
Former multi sport athlete at the University of the Cumberlands to compete in American Ninja Warrior
File image
Crews battle two fires in Floyd County
When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
CDC: No link between vaccines and pregnancy complications