Unsuccessful Impeachment petitioners face thousands in fees

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear’s legal team has submitted a bill seeking nearly $18,000 in reimbursement from people who unsuccessfully pushed for his impeachment for his actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That’s according to expenses submitted to lawmakers.

In Kentucky, unsuccessful petitioners are required to pay back the legal fees incurred by the officer the petition was filed against.

They must also pay back panel members and their legal counsel for their time.

The office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he will not bill those who filed a petition against him.

