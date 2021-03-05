Union men and women open NAIA Tournament in Kentucky

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Union’s men and women are both going dancing in March, and both are staying in the Commonwealth for their first matchups. The men will take on Mid-South Conference runner-ups in Thomas More on Friday, March 12.

IT'S TOURNEY TIME!#UnionMBB will open the #NAIAMBB Tournament on Friday, March 12, against Thomas More (Ky.) in the Crestview Hills Bracket B.



Full details about the game will be announced on https://t.co/xgjyv5XRge on Friday.#RepTheU pic.twitter.com/WcyUF9VZIN — #RepTheU (@UnionBulldogs) March 5, 2021

The women will also be in Crestview Hills but against a different opponent. The Bulldogs get a shot at Olivet Nazarene out of Illinois.

It's. Is. On!#UnionWBB opens #NAIAWBB Tournament play on Friday, March 12, against Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) in the Crestview Hills (Ky.) Bracket A.



Full details about the matchup and game will be posted on https://t.co/xgjyv5XRge on tomorrow.#RepTheU pic.twitter.com/owcYqOYhik — #RepTheU (@UnionBulldogs) March 5, 2021

The men’s team made the national tournament by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament. The Bulldogs entered the league tournament as a No. 7 seed but powered their way to their eighth consecutive tournament crown. Union defeated fourth-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan 79-64 in the championship game.

For the women, the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) has three automatic berths to the national tournament. The bids usually are awarded to the regular-season champion, the regular-season runner-up, and the tournament champion. However, since there was no regular-season champion declared this season due to the uneven schedule, one berth was awarded to the tournament champion with the other two being named by a selection committee.

Bryan (Tenn.) earned the first berth by winning the AAC Tournament. The selection committee then awarded the other two bids to Reinhardt (Ga.) and Union. Reinhardt was the No. 3 seed for the tournament and finished as the runner-up. Union was the No. 2 seed in the tournament and advanced to the semifinal round.

