Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night, police said two people were pulled over for an expired license plate.
Police said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies used K-9 “Edge” and police said the dog alerted officers that drugs were in the vehicle.
Investigators said digital scales, crystal meth, gabapentin, hydrocodone, a glass smoking pipe with meth residue and money were found.
Police arrested Lisa G. Patterson and Douglas Daniel Simons.
48-year-old Lisa Patterson of Cannon was charged with multiple trafficking in a controlled substance charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates.
24-year-old Douglas Daniel Simons of Houston, TX was charged with multiple complicity to traffic in a controlled substance charges.
Both Patterson and Simons were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
