Advertisement

Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County

Lisa Patterson and Douglas Simons
Lisa Patterson and Douglas Simons(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night, police said two people were pulled over for an expired license plate.

Police said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies used K-9 “Edge” and police said the dog alerted officers that drugs were in the vehicle.

Investigators said digital scales, crystal meth, gabapentin, hydrocodone, a glass smoking pipe with meth residue and money were found.

Police arrested Lisa G. Patterson and Douglas Daniel Simons.

48-year-old Lisa Patterson of Cannon was charged with multiple trafficking in a controlled substance charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates.

24-year-old Douglas Daniel Simons of Houston, TX was charged with multiple complicity to traffic in a controlled substance charges.

Both Patterson and Simons were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
Colt
Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later
Flood waters destroy house in Oneida
‘I don’t know where to start. We have nothing’: Flood cleanup begins in Oneida

Latest News

Former multi sport athlete at the University of the Cumberlands to compete in American Ninja Warrior
File image
Crews battle two fires in Floyd County
When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
CDC: No link between vaccines and pregnancy complications
New Kentucky unemployment call center to be built