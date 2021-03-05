Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night, police said two people were pulled over for an expired license plate.

Police said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies used K-9 “Edge” and police said the dog alerted officers that drugs were in the vehicle.

Investigators said digital scales, crystal meth, gabapentin, hydrocodone, a glass smoking pipe with meth residue and money were found.

Police arrested Lisa G. Patterson and Douglas Daniel Simons.

48-year-old Lisa Patterson of Cannon was charged with multiple trafficking in a controlled substance charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates.

24-year-old Douglas Daniel Simons of Houston, TX was charged with multiple complicity to traffic in a controlled substance charges.

Both Patterson and Simons were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.