Trial date set for two of the three people charged in Wesley Hook’s murder

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police say Wesley Hook went missing in June of 2020.

A month later, they say his car was found burned with human remains inside.

Investigators say they have not been able to confirm with DNA, but they believe those remains are Hook’s.

Thursday, the three people charged with his murder were back in court.

Enos Little, Krystle Williams, and Eric Deleon previously all pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and murder.

Thursday, the judge set a trial date of December 6th for Little and Williams.

A trial date for Deleon is expected to be set at a hearing in May.

