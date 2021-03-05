Advertisement

Trial date set for two of the three people charged in Wesley Hook’s murder

Pike County man Wesley Hook was reported missing on June 10. Four months later, three people...
Pike County man Wesley Hook was reported missing on June 10. Four months later, three people were indicted in Floyd County for his murder.(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police say Wesley Hook went missing in June of 2020.

A month later, they say his car was found burned with human remains inside.

Investigators say they have not been able to confirm with DNA, but they believe those remains are Hook’s.

Thursday, the three people charged with his murder were back in court.

Enos Little, Krystle Williams, and Eric Deleon previously all pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and murder.

Thursday, the judge set a trial date of December 6th for Little and Williams.

A trial date for Deleon is expected to be set at a hearing in May.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County

Latest News

Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
‘26 years in one place. It’s hard’: Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
Letcher County Mudslide
Letcher County mudslide 11 p.m.
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating Rockcastle County shooting
In Estill County, flood waters have started to recede, leaving behind a lot of dirt and debris...
Estill County flood waters receding, but major clean up efforts needed