Sunshine continues right into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of the dreariness of Monday, combined with the aftermath of the severe flooding across the mountains, it has been a fairly tranquil and beautiful week weatherwise.

Our sunny skies have continued into this afternoon, though with the presence of a little bit of high cloudiness. Northwesterly winds have given us a bit of cooler air, as highs this afternoon stayed below average in the middle 40s. We’ll stay below average tonight as partly cloudy skies become mostly clear and lows fall back into the upper 20s.

Both weekend days will likely be carbon copies of today, with light northwesterly breezes keeping highs slightly below normal. Sunshine will once again be with us both days as our week-long marathon of mostly sunny skies continues. Highs Saturday will stay in the upper 40s, while I think several locations break into the 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows both nights stay cool in the middle to upper 20s.

We’re in for a return to milder weather as winds shift to the southwest for early next week, with upper 50s back in the forecast for Monday and lower to middle 60s return for Tuesday. We’ll keep the rain chances at bay for quite a bit as well, with mostly sunny skies last through at least Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be a fantastic day as well, with middle to upper 60s for returning for afternoon highs. Starting to feel a little more like spring out there!

Our next rain chance looks to not move in until later in the week, with some models bringing showers back as early as Wednesday night, but others hold off until Thursday or even Friday. Either way, mild temperatures look to stay.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.