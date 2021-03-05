Somerset pharmacy starting to give Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Professional Pharmacy in Somerset has the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and phones have been ringing nonstop.

“It’s had its ups and downs but mostly the ups, you know being able to get this out in the community,” said Kathy Combs with Professional Pharmacy.

Workers are scheduling appointments for people trying to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Among the first in line this morning was Noel Haste.

“I’m tired of sitting at home. I’m ready to go do some things. I just feel safer by doing this,” Haste said.

Workers believe the one-dose shot will make it easier for people in rural communities to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s just easier to come in and get one shot and then you’re done,” Professional Pharmacy owner Pam Daulton said.

One hospital in Russell County has struggled to get vaccines.

“They stopped sending Moderna vaccine or Pfizer out to the small rural communities because they would rather get large groups of people. My most vulnerable population in our rural setting have a difficult time getting access to the distribution sites located in urban areas of the state,” Russell County Hospital CEO Patrick Brainco said.

Professional Pharmacy received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot. People who’ve been coming to this neighborhood pharmacy for years finally get to be vaccinated.

“I would like to ask that everybody support their independent pharmacies in their hometowns because they have worked the front lines and have worked really hard to help their people,” Daulton said.

Professional Pharmacy will get Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Wednesday. Appointments are being scheduled over the phone.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.