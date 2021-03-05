Slow start dooms No. 17 Kentucky vs. Georgia in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, SC. (WYMT) - No. 17 Kentucky couldn’t recover from an early 14-2 first quarter hole as the Wildcats fell to No. 16 Georgia, 78-66.

Rhyne Howard shined again, leading all scorers with 33 points. Chasity Patterson was the only other scorer in double figures for the Wildcats with 11 points.

The Cats struggled from the field throughout the first half, only scoring 20 points and shooting 28.6% from the field. Only Rhyne Howard (12 points), Treasure Hunt (six points) and Dre’Una Edwards (two points) scored in the opening half.

Kentucky started the second half on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to seven, but that’s as close as the Cats would get. Kentucky had the lead down to eight points late in the fourth quarter, but Georgia closed out the Wildcats to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals against No. 2 Texas A&M. The win gave Georgia revenge after falling in the last week of the regular season, 62-58.

Kentucky now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate. The Cats will head into the tournament at 17-8.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.