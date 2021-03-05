Advertisement

Ravenswood manufacturer to play role in NASA Artemis Mission

(KWTX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - NASA’s upcoming missions to the Moon and deep space will feature the handiwork of West Virginia manufacturers.

According to a press release from Constellium, NASA will be using their work on a launch pad for the upcoming Artemis I spaceship.

Constellium is a manufacturer of Airware®, an aluminum-lithium alloy solution. NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will both utilize Airware® due to its strength, stiffness, and low density.

Constellium’s Ravenswood location “has the unique capability to produce very wide and thick plates for space modules,” the release states.

Artemis I is scheduled to launch in November 2021.

For more information on Constellium, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
Colt
Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later
Flood waters destroy house in Oneida
‘I don’t know where to start. We have nothing’: Flood cleanup begins in Oneida

Latest News

When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
CDC: No link between vaccines and pregnancy complications
New Kentucky unemployment call center to be built
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Hundreds of vulnerable Wise County, VA patients at The Health Wagon no longer need to wait for COVID-19 vaccines
police lights
Bill requiring training for future constables clears Kentucky House
Kentucky bill would ban execution for severely mentally ill