Mudslide knocks Perry County family’s trailer off its foundation

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Perry County family is shaken up after a mudslide has knocked their trailer off its foundation.

“You know it’s a hard turn. I mean going from being on our own, you know not having to intrude on anyone else and then this,” said Perry County Native Dillion Henderson.

As heavy rain hit Appalachia, Dillion and his family were inside their trailer home and that’s when his mom, Christina Henderson says she received a call from her son.

“They actually had called me when it first started. They were hearing noises and then while I was on the phone you just heard the windows start busting and I was like get the baby and get out now,” she said.

Soon after, a mudslide resulted and moved the entire trailer.

“The trailer is completely off the foundation. Like it’s completely off the high beams on the ground. The mud is all down and in behind it like up against it. Underneath it. It’s probably moved the trailer probably 20 feet or better,” she said.

While the family faces uncertainty, the family wishes the best for others who were impacted by the recent weather.

“Everyone keep praying for not just them but all the flood victims and everybody that has been affected by mudslides and just know that this is one time Eastern Kentucky really needs the help from the government... they need the help from FEMA,” she said.

As the family figures out the next steps to take, Dillion says they are staying with his grandma and he and his family remain hopeful for their future.

