Lexington company delivering water to areas hit hard by flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington company is delivering water to areas that were hit hard by the floods.

There are six counties that Emergency Disaster Services are looking to get to Friday and they’re going to be dropping off two pallets of water at each location.

This is the water that Emergency Disaster Services out of Lexington delivered to the Clay City Municipal Building this morning. They’re making 6 stops dropping off 2 pallets of water at each location. I’ll have more coming up today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/71CFrVHR95 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 5, 2021

We’re told those deliveries will be followed up by subsequent deliveries at a later time.

“At this time, right now, we just know that water is the need and our hope is that folks in the central Kentucky area realize that there’s a lot of need right now,” said Matt Daley, Emergency Disaster Services public relations director.

Officials with EDS say that they were in contact with county judge-executives to determine the hardest-hit counties from the recent flooding.

That list includes Powell, Breathitt, Knott, Owsley, Lee, and Estill counties.

Daley says when they heard about the flooding the company immediately began stockpiling its water, cots, and bed linens so that they could start making deliveries like this.

“We assume that now that folks are returning home to see whether their property is intact or not,” Daley said. “It’ll help us understand how many displaced citizens we have and we know that these counties are going to have needs to create temporary shelters. So, we want to provide them those cots and those bed linens so they can do that in free-standing buildings already.

“For me, I’m from Knott County,” Daley continued. “I have family who just recently had roads restored so they can actually leave the holler. So, yeah, I understand personally, and then to see the ice storm and to be working the ice storm and then to see, now the double whammy of a flooding situation, it’s been heartbreaking.”

Daley did say that on the way down he saw a number of trucks filled with water, just like his, heading to these areas so that was encouraging for him.

