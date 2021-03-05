Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating Rockcastle County shooting

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Rockcastle County.

Kentucky State Police troopers say Rockcastle County 911 received a call early Thursday morning of a domestic violence complaint in the Sand Hill area of the county.

Troopers say 43-year-old Timothy Clines of Mt. Vernon was in an argument with a woman when he was shot in the torso by 42-year-old Josh Little of Mt. Vernon.

Clines was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

