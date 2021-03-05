Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers set deadline for schools to reopen

School students wearing masks
School students wearing masks(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have set a late March deadline for schools to resume in-person instruction. The pandemic-related bill won final passage Thursday.

The legislation requires that in-person classes resume by March 29. The House voted 81-15 to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. Republican Rep. Regina Huff says it reflects the priority that students have “face-to-face contact” with teachers in class.

Under the bill, school districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
Colt
Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later
Flood waters destroy house in Oneida
‘I don’t know where to start. We have nothing’: Flood cleanup begins in Oneida

Latest News

When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
CDC: No link between vaccines and pregnancy complications
New Kentucky unemployment call center to be built
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Hundreds of vulnerable Wise County, VA patients at The Health Wagon no longer need to wait for COVID-19 vaccines
police lights
Bill requiring training for future constables clears Kentucky House
Kentucky bill would ban execution for severely mentally ill