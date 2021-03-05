Kentucky Baptist Relief crews helping cleanup following recent ice storm, flooding

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Relief were in Lincoln County Friday for ice storm cleanup.

Starting next week, volunteers will focus on flood recovery.

Members with the group said they are used to this kind of disaster help, but usually it is in other states.

“We were actually on our way home from Alabama when we got the call to go back to Louisiana,” said Nick Carton with Kentucky Baptist Relief.

The group travels the nation, even the world, when disaster strikes.

“And so our teams will go out with chainsaws and pull the brush and get it out of the yard. Clean it up. And love on them while there,” said Ron Crowe with Kentucky Baptist Convention.

This weekend, they are focusing on trees damaged by the ice storm. Next week, it is flood recovery -- called “Mud Out.”

“Saves the homeowner. Many do not have flood insurance. Labor provided free of charge, it is amazing,” Crowe said.

The volunteers do this work for people who cannot do it themselves.

Such as the case of a 79-year-old home health nurse who is still working.

While volunteers were fixing up her place, she was out visiting a patient.

“Many homeowners are elderly or disabled or they cannot do it themselves or handle the debris,” Crowe said.

This work will likely require Baptist crews from other states to help.

“We’ve for many times to help them whether it be North Carolina or Texas, Louisiana to respond to hurricanes. With this disaster in Kentucky, they will come and help us. It is a great partnership,” Crowe said.

It is a huge help for homeowners.

“We get more of a blessing by doing this than the homeowners receive from us coming.

Now, here is an interesting fact -- the average age for a Baptist relief volunteer is 70 years old and the younger workers say the older ones outwork them.

