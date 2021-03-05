Hundreds of vulnerable Wise County, VA patients at The Health Wagon no longer need to wait for COVID-19 vaccines

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The wait is over for hundreds of vulnerable Wise County, Virginia residents at a health clinic who have been waiting on a COVID-19 vaccine for several months.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports after pleas to state officials, the clinic received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccines nearly one month later.

“Well, it’s made me very happy that Dr. Teresa Tyson and Dr. Paula Hill have been in touch with the governor, trying to get these vaccines to southwest Virginia, where we do have needy people and people that needs them who have no other resources to get the vaccines. So, it’s been a big step and we’re just very grateful and very thankful,” The Health Wagon Board of Trustees member Sheilah Collins said.

Collins said it is an honor to tend to the nearly 500 vulnerable people who were waiting.

“We have had people that’s been on a waiting list for approximately four months. Our first patient was 83 years old,” she said.

Patients lined up in their cars in the culdesac near the clinic to receive their very first dose of the Moderna vaccine. A group of 50 received their first dose Thursday morning.

The staff organized the vaccine to be administered in drive-thru fashion.

100 Moderna vaccines were given to the clinic and will continue this way on a weekly basis.

Officials plan to administer the vaccines two days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find more info about The Health Wagon here.