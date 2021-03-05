Advertisement

Holding to faith through the flood: Floyd County church cleaning up facilities after weekend storm

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The congregation at First Assembly of God is assembling this week, but not for church services.

With the recent flooding in Floyd County, the church saw around four feet of water in its main building and two feet in the youth center across from the church, ruining carpet, pews, and many different items.

“It’s a helpless feeling,” said Pastor Ray Davis.

Davis watched with his wife Holly as the floodwaters poured into the buildings Monday, waiting for the levels to drop so the work could begin.

“Really, there’s not anything you can do,” he said. ”You just kind of stand and watch and take pictures.“

Flooding is nothing new for the church since members say it has seen its share of water over the years. But the youth center, which just opened in 2019, was an unexpected hit.

“We no more than got it open and then the pandemic hit. Now it had two-foot of water, so we’ve gotta clean that up too,” said Davis.

However, members say cleaning up and carrying on are more important than commiserating.

”God takes care of it,” said board member Mack Martin. “We clean up, something good comes out of it, and we go on.”

And even in a disaster, Davis is always looking for ways God can work. So the congregation carries on in faith- even through the flood.

“For every setback, God has a major comeback,” Davis said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County

Latest News

Estill County flood waters receding, but major clean up efforts needed
Estill County flood waters receding, but major clean up efforts needed
Vaccine
Pikeville pharmacy offering Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
Hammer and Wall
Holding to faith through the flood: Floyd County church cleaning up facilities after weekend storm- 6 p.m.
The Strickland Road in Fort Fairfield has been temporarily closed, due to a downed power line.
Downtown Jackson street closed as officials try to help water problems