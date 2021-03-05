Governor Beshear announces less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday as positivity rate drops again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Friday, but did announce Friday’s new case numbers in a release from his office.

Gov. Beshear announced 920 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 409,345.

The state’s positivity rate continues to fall, dropping to 4.25% on Friday.

“Team Kentucky should be so proud of the progress we’ve made against this virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to keep up our commitment to each other until we reach the finish line – on COVID-19, and in recovering from other emergencies our state has experienced, like the ice storm and record flooding we’ve seen in recent weeks. No matter the challenge, our people come together to get through it.”

143 of Friday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 606 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 179 in the ICU. 76 patients are on a ventilator.

The governor also announced 22 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,754.

4,587,752 tests have been administered in the state and 48,038 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, 17 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

