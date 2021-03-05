Former multi sport athlete at the University of the Cumberlands to compete in American Ninja Warrior

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Brendan Kelly, a former All-American in both Football and Track and Field will compete in season 13 of American Ninja Warrior (ANW). ANW tests endurance, body control, agility and strength.

This is Kelly’s fifth season on American Ninja Warrior. During one of his previous seasons, Kelly made it to the ANW finals in Las Vegas.

Kelley opened Ultimate Ninja Athletics in Lexington. The gym contains replicas of ANW obstacles such as the salmon ladder, warped wall, cliffhanger, and many balance obstacles. During one of the season’s Kelly competed in ANW he was a student at University of the Cumberlands.

Kelley says he works out in a ninja gym now, which is unlike the past 4 seasons. Kelly believes working out in the Ninja Gym will be beneficial for the next time he competes.

In this upcoming season, all competitors will compete in a six obstacle qualifying course in Tacoma Washington, then if they advance past the qualifying round they will travel to Los Angeles, California for the semifinals in April. Those who advance past the semifinals will compete in the finals in Las Vegas for the four stage course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

