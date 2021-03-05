Estill County flood waters receding, but major clean up efforts needed

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Estill County, flood waters have started to recede, leaving behind a lot of dirt and debris on roadways and in neighborhoods. The county still has a long way to go before cleanup efforts will be in full swing.

Even though flood waters have receded in some areas like on Highway 52, officials say there are still many roads and neighborhoods under water.

Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddell says once the water has fully receded, their next steps will be damage assessment and large organized cleanup efforts.

But in the meantime, the community is doing what it can to support each other. They’re donating food, water, and cleaning supplies to the Irvine Fire Department, where anyone who has been affected by the flood can drive in and pick up the supplies they need.

“This is a small community, close-knit community and sometimes we have family members contacting us saying they’re okay or they need something, need help, need food, need water, we just want people to know that we’re here and if they need something we’ll do our best to get it to them,” Riddell said.

Riddell says since the flood gauge broke, it’s hard to estimate exactly when water levels will be back at a point when major cleanup efforts will start, but he says it could be into early next week.

Donations can be dropped of at the Irvine Fire Department on Collins Street.

