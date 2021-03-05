Downtown Jackson street closed as officials try to help water problems

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - In order to help alleviate water issues in downtown Jackson, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be closing a street in order to run a fire hose through the city.

KYTC will be closing KY-2472, also known as College Avenue, through downtown Jackson in order to allow city officials to run a large-diameter fire hose across the road in order to help alleviate the water issues.

The road is closed between the traffic light at the intersection of Broadway/Old Quicksand Road and College Avenue/Town Hill Road, and Sycamore Street.

Drivers can detour via Sycamore Street and Main Street to access the South Jackson bridge, Armory Drive, Lick Branch, and Town Hill Road.

KYTC says the street may be closed for up to two weeks as officials from the city and Breathitt County try to correct water treatment issues after last week’s heavy rain and flooding.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.