Crews battle two fires in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Fire crews were called to two fires in Floyd County early Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police dispatchers tell our sister station WSAZ the first fire started around 4:30 a.m. at a family home in Middle Creek on State Road Fork. That is near the Magoffin / Floyd County line.

Everyone made it out safely. There is extensive damage to the home.

Crews are still on the scene of the second fire in David.

Emergency crews were called to the structure on Highway 404 at 6:45 a.m.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire, but didn’t have further information.

