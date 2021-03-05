Congressman Hall Rogers visits flood impacted places in Eastern Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers and other government leaders visited Breathitt County to assess the flooding damage Friday morning.

National guardsmen unloaded pallets of water and meals for people in the county.

Operation UNITE set up an account for monetary donations to assist with immediate needs like water, cleaning supplies, and clothes.

Operation UNITE worker, Nancy Hale, say that events like this helps bring communities together.

Breathitt County is one of the many stops Congressman Rogers has planned for Friday; he also is expected to visit Owsley and Lee County.

