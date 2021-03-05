Advertisement

Congressman Hall Rogers visits flood impacted places in Eastern Kentucky

The Christian Appalachian Project, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Operation Unite are assisting...
The Christian Appalachian Project, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Operation Unite are assisting flood victims in central and eastern Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Madison Pergrem and Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Congressman Hal Rogers and other government leaders visited Breathitt County to assess the flooding damage Friday morning.

National guardsmen unloaded pallets of water and meals for people in the county.

Operation UNITE set up an account for monetary donations to assist with immediate needs like water, cleaning supplies, and clothes.

Operation UNITE worker, Nancy Hale, say that events like this helps bring communities together.

Breathitt County is one of the many stops Congressman Rogers has planned for Friday; he also is expected to visit Owsley and Lee County.

