CDC: No link between vaccines and pregnancy complications

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information from the CDC is shedding light on the effects a COVID-19 vaccine could have on pregnant women and their babies.

The new information, from a pregnancy registry known as V-safe, shows pregnant women who have received the vaccine are not showing any signs that the vaccine is creating complications.

Miscarriage numbers for vaccinated women are hovering right around the same as unvaccinated women.

“[Miscarriage numbers] are actually slightly less than the risk in the general population that has not been vaccinated,” Dr. Lyndsey Neese, an obstetrician at Norton Health in Louisville, said. “That’s very encouraging. We also do not see an increased risk in any pregnancy complications.”

The V-safe registry is made up of pregnant women who took part in the studies of the first two approved vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna. Pregnant women were not part of the Johnson and Johnson trial, but Neese doesn’t think there is reason to worry about that one either.

Pregnant women are more likely to end up with severe cases of COVID-19, so there has been a lot of speculation about what a vaccination would lead to.

CDC officials and local doctors have said there is no reason to believe there is a connection to complications in the pregnancy itself.

There have been claims that vaccines might cause infertility, but some doctors say that’s just not true.

“There is no science behind the claim of a COVID vaccine causing infertility,” Neese said.

According to Neese, the most important part of development for a baby is in the first trimester, but that’s not where pregnant women have been running into issues.

“The COVID-19 virus, if it’s going to affect you in a serious way, meaning going to the ICU, being hospitalized, that’s more likely to happen in your second trimester or your third trimester,” Neese said, “and you can receive the vaccine safely then after about 13 weeks of pregnancy.”

Neese said there’s a chance that the antibodies received by the vaccine could end up present in newborns, increasing their immunity, but those studies have not been released yet.

At the end of the day, if you have questions, ask your obstetrician.

