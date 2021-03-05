Advertisement

CDC: No link between vaccines and pregnancy complications

When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're...
When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, every patient is different, especially if you're pregnant.(Gray DC)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information from the CDC is shedding light on the effects a COVID-19 vaccine could have on pregnant women and their babies.

The new information, from a pregnancy registry known as V-safe, shows pregnant women who have received the vaccine are not showing any signs that the vaccine is creating complications.

Miscarriage numbers for vaccinated women are hovering right around the same as unvaccinated women.

“[Miscarriage numbers] are actually slightly less than the risk in the general population that has not been vaccinated,” Dr. Lyndsey Neese, an obstetrician at Norton Health in Louisville, said. “That’s very encouraging. We also do not see an increased risk in any pregnancy complications.”

The V-safe registry is made up of pregnant women who took part in the studies of the first two approved vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna. Pregnant women were not part of the Johnson and Johnson trial, but Neese doesn’t think there is reason to worry about that one either.

Pregnant women are more likely to end up with severe cases of COVID-19, so there has been a lot of speculation about what a vaccination would lead to.

CDC officials and local doctors have said there is no reason to believe there is a connection to complications in the pregnancy itself.

There have been claims that vaccines might cause infertility, but some doctors say that’s just not true.

“There is no science behind the claim of a COVID vaccine causing infertility,” Neese said.

According to Neese, the most important part of development for a baby is in the first trimester, but that’s not where pregnant women have been running into issues.

“The COVID-19 virus, if it’s going to affect you in a serious way, meaning going to the ICU, being hospitalized, that’s more likely to happen in your second trimester or your third trimester,” Neese said, “and you can receive the vaccine safely then after about 13 weeks of pregnancy.”

Neese said there’s a chance that the antibodies received by the vaccine could end up present in newborns, increasing their immunity, but those studies have not been released yet.

At the end of the day, if you have questions, ask your obstetrician.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
Colt
Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later
Flood waters destroy house in Oneida
‘I don’t know where to start. We have nothing’: Flood cleanup begins in Oneida

Latest News

Senators are expected to pick back up the debate over the COVID-19 relief bill Friday morning.
Marathon debate over COVID-19 relief bill continues
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis, right, hugs Emeritus Pope...
Amid pandemic, pope goes to Iraq to rally fading Christians
New Kentucky unemployment call center to be built
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Hundreds of vulnerable Wise County, VA patients at The Health Wagon no longer need to wait for COVID-19 vaccines