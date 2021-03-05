Advertisement

Cases of water provided for those affect by water outage in Paintsville

Paintsville Flooding (Photo: Tiffany Johnson)
Paintsville Flooding (Photo: Tiffany Johnson)(WKYT)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - March 4, just around 8 p.m. Paintsville Utilities received reports of water outages in the three communities, Hager Hill, West Van Lear, and Van Lear.

Officials said the leak was caused by a river bank failure from flooding on March 1st. The area of the break is underwater because of the high river levels.

Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie is working with the state and federal officials to find a way for repair crews to fix the break.

The water break will affect nearly 500 homes.

Officials said drinking water will be distributed to all homes without running water, it started 1 p.m. Friday at the West Van Lear Fire Department.

There is only one case of water per household, check the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire
Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop
Colt
Dog saves owner from a mudslide and then is found dead one day later
Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
‘26 years in one place. It’s hard’: Letcher County family loses home in mudslide

Latest News

Crews with the Kentucky Baptist Relief are in Lincoln County cleaning up after the recent ice...
Kentucky Baptist Relief crews helping cleanup following recent ice storm, flooding
Mudslide knocks Perry County family’s trailer off its foundation - 4:30 p.m.
Mudslide knocks Perry County family’s trailer off its foundation - 4:30 p.m.
Congressman Hal Rogers visits flood impacted places in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.
Congressman Hal Rogers visits flood impacted places in Eastern Kentucky - 6:00 p.m.
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping with cleanup around the state - 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky Baptist Relief helping with cleanup around the state - 5:30 p.m.
Gov. Beshear on EKY flooding: “Worst flash flooding I’ve ever seen” - 6:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear on EKY flooding: “Worst flash flooding I’ve ever seen” - 6:00 p.m.