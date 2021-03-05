Cases of water provided for those affect by water outage in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - March 4, just around 8 p.m. Paintsville Utilities received reports of water outages in the three communities, Hager Hill, West Van Lear, and Van Lear.

Officials said the leak was caused by a river bank failure from flooding on March 1st. The area of the break is underwater because of the high river levels.

Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie is working with the state and federal officials to find a way for repair crews to fix the break.

The water break will affect nearly 500 homes.

Officials said drinking water will be distributed to all homes without running water, it started 1 p.m. Friday at the West Van Lear Fire Department.

There is only one case of water per household, check the Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management Facebook page for more updates.

