Bill requiring training for future constables clears Kentucky House

police lights
police lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Future constables would have to receive professional law enforcement training before wielding police powers under a bill passed by the Kentucky House.

The bill would not apply to current constables. It would require people assuming the role starting in 2023 to receive certification like other law enforcement officers before exercising such police powers as making traffic stops and arrests.

Rep. Adam Koenig says most constables have little or no training but wield many of the same powers as police officers and sheriff’s deputies. Opponents say the bill wouldn’t set aside enough training slots for future constables.

