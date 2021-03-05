Advertisement

Bank 253 looking to reopen, hiring new employees

(WYMT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Bank 253 posted on their Facebook page that they are seeking employees:

“Open interviews for all positions in the front and back of house, Tuesday March 9th until Friday March 12th between 2pm-4pm, see ya there!”

The business had permanently closed last year, but confirmed in a comment on the post they would be reopening at a later date saying “We will be reopening! TBA”.

