Water plant down in city of Jackson

Walmart in Jackson donating water for the city to hand out.
Walmart in Jackson donating water for the city to hand out.
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Water District posted on Facebook that the city water plant is down.

Until it is fixed and operational, the county cannot pump water and can’t find the breaks in the lines in the county.

Restoration time is unknown at this time.

Bottled water is available at Breathitt County High School.

The City of Jackson also posted on Facebook saying that drinking water is also available at First Church of God on Highway 30.

