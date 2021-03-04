WATCH: Highlights and scores from Wednesday night hoops
(WYMT/AP) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Wednesday night. Watch the highlights in the video above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 77, Fleming Co. 52
Beechwood 65, Bracken Co. 47
Bishop Brossart 62, Augusta 51
Breathitt Co. 81, Buckhorn 54
Calvary Christian 59, Bellevue 40
East Ridge 70, Pike Co. Central 47
Lex. Christian 53, Pikeville 42
Lou. Ballard 87, Lou. Butler 68
Lou. DeSales 68, Lou. Eastern 49
Lou. Fern Creek 69, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 51
Lou. St. Xavier 57, Lou. Trinity 56
Madison Central 69, George Rogers Clark 68
Marion Co. 48, Campbellsville 44
Montgomery Co. 80, Boyd Co. 76, OT
Paintsville 74, Shelby Valley 67
Phelps 82, Menifee Co. 70
Perry Central 72, Owsley County 59
Shelby Co. 75, Trimble Co. 49
Shelby Valley def. Jenkins, forfeit
South Warren 54, Warren East 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beechwood 55, Trimble Co. 51
Berea 63, Owsley Co. 52
Betsy Layne 63, Leslie County 59
Buckhorn 56, Breathitt Co. 46
Corbin 82, Williamsburg 55
Fairview 45, Cordia 32
Frederick Douglass 56, Scott Co. 50
Holmes 46, St. Henry 45
Letcher Central 36, Belfry 34
Newport Central Catholic 66, Grant Co. 62
Nicholas Co. 47, Williamstown 44
Oldham County 56, Simon Kenton 42
Paintsville 66, Hazard 27
Paris 56, Rowan Co. 49
Pendleton Co. 50, Robertson County 33
Pike Central 52, Phelps 20
Powell Co. 61, Wolfe Co. 59
Prestonsburg 78, Magoffin County 43
Ryle 62, Bethlehem 58
Scott 49, Mason Co. 43
Somerset 65, East Jessamine 46
