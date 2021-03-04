WATCH: Highlights and scores from Wednesday night hoops

(WYMT/AP) - Here are the scores from across the Commonwealth from Wednesday night. Watch the highlights in the video above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 77, Fleming Co. 52

Beechwood 65, Bracken Co. 47

Bishop Brossart 62, Augusta 51

Breathitt Co. 81, Buckhorn 54

Calvary Christian 59, Bellevue 40

East Ridge 70, Pike Co. Central 47

Lex. Christian 53, Pikeville 42

Lou. Ballard 87, Lou. Butler 68

Lou. DeSales 68, Lou. Eastern 49

Lou. Fern Creek 69, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 51

Lou. St. Xavier 57, Lou. Trinity 56

Madison Central 69, George Rogers Clark 68

Marion Co. 48, Campbellsville 44

Montgomery Co. 80, Boyd Co. 76, OT

Paintsville 74, Shelby Valley 67

Phelps 82, Menifee Co. 70

Perry Central 72, Owsley County 59

Shelby Co. 75, Trimble Co. 49

Shelby Valley def. Jenkins, forfeit

South Warren 54, Warren East 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beechwood 55, Trimble Co. 51

Berea 63, Owsley Co. 52

Betsy Layne 63, Leslie County 59

Buckhorn 56, Breathitt Co. 46

Corbin 82, Williamsburg 55

Fairview 45, Cordia 32

Frederick Douglass 56, Scott Co. 50

Holmes 46, St. Henry 45

Letcher Central 36, Belfry 34

Newport Central Catholic 66, Grant Co. 62

Nicholas Co. 47, Williamstown 44

Oldham County 56, Simon Kenton 42

Paintsville 66, Hazard 27

Paris 56, Rowan Co. 49

Pendleton Co. 50, Robertson County 33

Pike Central 52, Phelps 20

Powell Co. 61, Wolfe Co. 59

Prestonsburg 78, Magoffin County 43

Ryle 62, Bethlehem 58

Scott 49, Mason Co. 43

Somerset 65, East Jessamine 46

