Volunteers lend a hand in flood clean-up efforts

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Monday morning, homes were submerged under four feet of water along Euclid Avenue and Bridge Street in Paintsville.

Forty-eight hours later, there has been a transformation unlike no other -- leaving thick layers of mud and a ton of cleanup.

Eric Castle’s parents live along Bridge Street, with water seeping into their garage and camper.

“My parents worked thirty years for every bit of this. The water came up just so quick and rose,” Castle said. “We prepared the best we could. Now we’ll rebuild, and thank God we’re alive.”

Washing away the remnants of the storm is an all-hands-on-deck effort along Bridge Street, with neighbors pitching in to help each other.

“The neighborhood effort around here is unbelievable. It’s truly inspiring,” Castle said. “Everyone called to check in on us. We got maybe four hours of sleep on Sunday because every time we would try, the next person would call 10 seconds later. "

Down the road, jumping in to lend a hand still rang true as volunteers stopped at the Veterans Referral Center to offer help.

“Volunteers in any form are great people. Do unto others as you would have them do to you. That’s what we try to do. God bless every one of these people that are out volunteering in any shape, form, or fashion.”

Four members of the Kentucky National Guard are also offering their assistance to anyone who might need them.

