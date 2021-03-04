Advertisement

UK police won’t probe journalist over 1995 Diana interview

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police said Thursday that they will not launch a criminal investigation into the journalist Martin Bashir over his 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The Metropolitan Police force said “no further action will be taken” over allegations Bashir used illegal subterfuge to get the interview.

Diana’s brother. Charles Spencer, has alleged that Bashir used false documents, including fake bank statements, and other dishonest tactics to convince Diana to agree to the interview.

Police Commander Alex Murray said detectives had “carefully assessed” the allegations and sought advice from lawyers.

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations,” he said. “No further action will be taken.

“In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it,” he added.

The BBC has begun its own investigation, led by a retired judge, into the circumstances surrounding the program.

The interview, in which Diana famously said “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles —was watched by millions of people and sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

Diana divorced from Charles in 1996 and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was pursued by paparazzi. Charles married Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive

Latest News

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rosa County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic planning ‘tell-all’ memoir
Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
A break in pavement shuts down KY 715 in Wolfe County
(Pixabay)
High pressure continues to provide sunshine
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high