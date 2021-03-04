Advertisement

Six-year-old Letcher County girl’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leeah Riley is your typical six-year-old. She loves playing with her toys, listening to music, and more. However, Leeah’s life journey is not easy.

“She’s been through so much. You know she has MRIs all the time. She has blood work all the time. She always has to have tests to check her levels for her medicine because she takes a low-dose chemotherapy drug. So she has to be checked for that all the time,” said her mom Arielle Riley.

When Leeah was born, she was diagnosed with Tubular Sclerosis Complex Disorder or TSC. TSC is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow in many parts of the body.

“She only has them in her brain which causes her to have seizures so because of that she is delayed in her development,” she said.

Noticing Leeah’s love for car rides and Disney characters, Arielle, submitted her daughter’s wish to the Make-A-Wish organization.

“Any child between the ages of two and a half and 18, that has a critical illness. So one of the misconceptions about Make-A-Wish is that we’re a last wish organization and we are not. About 80% of our kids go on to survive and thrive,” said Senior Advancement Officer with Make a Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Faith Hacker.

On Thursday, Leeah’s wish came true as she received a golf cart decorated with all of her favorite Disney characters. Her mom said seeing the surprise warmed her heart.

“For her to have this and something that I know is kind of what she wants, it means a lot to me because she deserves it,” she said.

If interested in getting involved with Make-A-Wish or wanting to learn more about the organization, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire

Latest News

Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 6:00 p.m.
Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 6:00 p.m.
The Janssen vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is a one-shot vaccine.
Pikeville pharmacy offering Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 4:30 p.m.
Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 4:30 p.m.
Martin County road washed out