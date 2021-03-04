Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Johnson County 911 tell WYMT recent flooding has caused a section of the embankment near the Paintsville City Garage to collapse into the river.

It happened Thursday morning on River Road.

A Facebook post from Johnson County Emergency Management states the slip is estimated to be between 100 feet wide and 400 feet long.

We’re told multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.

No one was injured.

Officials ask that you avoid the area.

