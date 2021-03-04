Advertisement

Pikeville pharmacy offering Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

The Janssen vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is a one-shot vaccine.
The Janssen vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is a one-shot vaccine.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Total Pharmacy Care in Pikeville received the newest version of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, offering the Janssen vaccine for people in the eligible tiers.

According to pharmacist Billy Rowe, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot option is convenient for a few different reasons.

“One of the advantages of that is: it is a one-shot series, versus a two-shot series,” he said. “Compliance is always an issue when it comes to medication. A lot of patients will not follow up for the second dose. This one is effective. After 28 days, it is fully-effective against hospitalization and death. Seventy-two percent reduction in people that would catch COVID and have mild symptoms.”

It is also easily stored, making it an ideal vaccine for pharmacies like Total Pharmacy Care. Rowe said he is glad to see so many options available for people to be vaccinated, but he urges people to continue to follow CDC guidelines with masks and social distancing.

“All vaccines are not 100%,” he said. “But if you do contract the underlying disease you’re trying to treat with a vaccine, your cases will be mild in comparison to not being vaccinated.”

The pharmacy is now scheduling vaccinations for anyone eligible, encouraging those interested in a one-and-done option to roll up their sleeve in his lobby on Hambley Boulevard.

You can schedule your Janssen COVID-19 vaccination online or by calling (606)433-0555.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire

Latest News

Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 6:00 p.m.
Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 6:00 p.m.
Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 4:30 p.m.
Letcher County child's wish comes true thanks to Make a Wish - 4:30 p.m.
Martin County road washed out
Make a Wish
Six-year-old Letcher County girl’s wish comes true thanks to Make-A-Wish