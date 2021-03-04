Advertisement

Not guilty plea entered for 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Raymond Keown and his attorney Alan Simpson virtually appeared in Judge John Brown’s courtroom and entered a not guilty plea.

87-year-old Keown is charged with rape 1st degree. Police say the victim was incapable of consent and was injured during the assault.

Judge Brown set the preliminary hearing date for March 19th at 9 am.

Keown is not allowed at any senior living facility without the permission of the court.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Some women finding lumps after COVID shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

Latest News

Dr. Paula Hill-Collins has been an advocate for people in the health care world but never...
Grandmother denied seeing grandson after son passes away, hopes new bill will allow visitation rights
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
New bill aims to improve public access to KY Office of Unemployment Insurance
Know thy neighbor? Survey shows many don’t know their neighbors by name
Associated Press image
Mental health initiative to provide more mental health services on Kentucky college campuses
WYMT Sunny
More sunshine on the way, dry cold front moves in Friday