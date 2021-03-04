Advertisement

No water available to North Manchester Water Association customers

(City of Denison Facebook)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Customers of the North Manchester Water Association are dealing with a water outage Wednesday evening.

In a post to the company’s Facebook page, the association explained that a pump failure at a City of Manchester treatment plant has resulted in no water being fed to North Manchester customers.

The City of Manchester has switched over to backup manual pumps to address the issue.

North Manchester’s Bray Creek Tank is already empty and once the company’s tanks are empty, water will no longer be available.

Company officials say they will be handing out water and trying to assist as much as they can.

