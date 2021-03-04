Advertisement

No. 17 Kentucky women squeak out victory over Florida in the SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, SC. (WYMT) - Despite 36 points from Florida’s Kiki Smith, No. 17 Kentucky held on to take down the Gators, 73-64 and move on to the quarterfinals in the SEC Tournament.

The game featured seven ties and 18 lead changes. The Cats took the lead for good on a layup by Tatyana Wyatt with 3:01 to go in the game. Kentucky made huge plays down the stretch, ending the game on a 14-4 run. Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Kentucky will take on four seed Georgia in the quarterfinals on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats defeated Georgia a week ago in Athens, 62-58. Howard had 27 points in the win.

