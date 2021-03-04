No. 17 Kentucky women squeak out victory over Florida in the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, SC. (WYMT) - Despite 36 points from Florida’s Kiki Smith, No. 17 Kentucky held on to take down the Gators, 73-64 and move on to the quarterfinals in the SEC Tournament.

The game featured seven ties and 18 lead changes. The Cats took the lead for good on a layup by Tatyana Wyatt with 3:01 to go in the game. Kentucky made huge plays down the stretch, ending the game on a 14-4 run. Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Kentucky will take on four seed Georgia in the quarterfinals on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats defeated Georgia a week ago in Athens, 62-58. Howard had 27 points in the win.

