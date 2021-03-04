Advertisement

Multiple fire departments respond to deadly fire in Laurel County

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Laurel County.

In a post on Facebook, the London Fire Department, sharing a post from the Laurel County Fire Department, reports the fire is about eight miles west of London in the 8000 block of KY 192/West Laurel Road.

We do not know what kind of structure is on fire. The sheriff’s office confirmed to our sister station WKYT the fire is deadly, but there aren’t any other details right now.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

We hope to have more information soon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Some women finding lumps after COVID shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Dr. Paula Hill-Collins has been an advocate for people in the health care world but never...
Grandmother denied seeing grandson after son passes away, hopes new bill will allow visitation rights
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
New bill aims to improve public access to KY Office of Unemployment Insurance
Know thy neighbor? Survey shows many don’t know their neighbors by name