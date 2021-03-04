Multiple fire departments respond to deadly fire in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Laurel County.

In a post on Facebook, the London Fire Department, sharing a post from the Laurel County Fire Department, reports the fire is about eight miles west of London in the 8000 block of KY 192/West Laurel Road.

We do not know what kind of structure is on fire. The sheriff’s office confirmed to our sister station WKYT the fire is deadly, but there aren’t any other details right now.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

We hope to have more information soon.

