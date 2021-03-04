Advertisement

More sunshine on the way, dry cold front moves in Friday

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our dry and mild stretch of weather continues today, but some small changes could be on the way to start the weekend.

Today and Tonight

We’ll wake up to another chilly morning and another beautiful day. Sunny skies will take us into the mid to upper 50s for highs and clear skies will drop us into the upper 20s for lows tonight.

Extended Forecast

While we still have no rain chances in our immediate future, a dry cold front will work its way into the region on Friday and bring our temperatures down plus throw a few clouds into the mix. Highs Friday and Saturday look to drop into the mid to upper 40s before rebounding back to 50 on Sunday and back into the 60s next week.

Overnight lows for the weekend will stay in the mid to upper 20s.

Our next best chance for rain is Thursday ... next Thursday. I’m absolutely ok with that. I’m sure you all are too.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Some women finding lumps after COVID shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

Latest News

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - March 3, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - March 3, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - March 3, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - March 3, 2021
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunshine continues with mild temperatures
WYMT Sunny
Sunny and milder today, dry trend continues for a while