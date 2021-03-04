More sunshine on the way, dry cold front moves in Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our dry and mild stretch of weather continues today, but some small changes could be on the way to start the weekend.

Today and Tonight

We’ll wake up to another chilly morning and another beautiful day. Sunny skies will take us into the mid to upper 50s for highs and clear skies will drop us into the upper 20s for lows tonight.

Extended Forecast

While we still have no rain chances in our immediate future, a dry cold front will work its way into the region on Friday and bring our temperatures down plus throw a few clouds into the mix. Highs Friday and Saturday look to drop into the mid to upper 40s before rebounding back to 50 on Sunday and back into the 60s next week.

Overnight lows for the weekend will stay in the mid to upper 20s.

Our next best chance for rain is Thursday ... next Thursday. I’m absolutely ok with that. I’m sure you all are too.

