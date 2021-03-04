Advertisement

Mental health initiative to provide more mental health services on Kentucky college campuses

Associated Press image
Associated Press image(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new initiative is aimed at providing more mental health services to college students.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced on Tuesday that the initiative will use $1.5 million in federal relief funds to boost mental health on campuses as COVID-19 continues to cause stress and uncertainty among students.

The funding will be split. Grants totaling $900,000 will go to schools to expand mental health programs and the rest will go toward state contracts to train personnel and provide web-based interventions.

Officials say the initiative comes as Kentucky colleges and universities experience an increased demand for health and counseling resources due to anxiety and depression brought on by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Some women finding lumps after COVID shot, but experts say it’s likely not breast cancer

Latest News

Dr. Paula Hill-Collins has been an advocate for people in the health care world but never...
Grandmother denied seeing grandson after son passes away, hopes new bill will allow visitation rights
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
New bill aims to improve public access to KY Office of Unemployment Insurance
Know thy neighbor? Survey shows many don’t know their neighbors by name
WYMT Sunny
More sunshine on the way, dry cold front moves in Friday