Laurel County man dies in motorcycle crash

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Associated Press)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday.

Police say that 35-year-old Brandon Tarvin of East Bernstadt was driving a Honda motorcycle and traveling eastbound on Bullock Road.

He then lost control and struck a bridge underpass structure where a railroad passes over the roadway.

Tarvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Community comes together to clean up school - 6:00 p.m.
High school student raises money for school after flood - 6:00 p.m.
