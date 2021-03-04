Laurel County man dies in motorcycle crash
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday.
Police say that 35-year-old Brandon Tarvin of East Bernstadt was driving a Honda motorcycle and traveling eastbound on Bullock Road.
He then lost control and struck a bridge underpass structure where a railroad passes over the roadway.
Tarvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
