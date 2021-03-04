Advertisement

Knott Central duo sign to play college basketball

By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Known for its basketball prowess throughout the years, Knott central had two student athletes sign on Thursday afternoon.

On the boys side, Colby Napier made it official in signing with Transylvania University. The senior has been a starter throughout his high school career for the Patriots and leads them in scoring this year at 20.3 points per game. Napier said the Transylvania campus felt like home for him.

”Coach Lane man. He just made me feel like I was at home and the campus was just nice,” Napier explained. “They had redone everything. It just felt like I was at home, and that’s where I wanted to spend my next four years.”

On the girls side, Keara Mullins signed with Asbury College. One of the two seniors for the Ldy Patriots, Mullins is second in scoring with 12.3 points per game while pulling down a team high 7.7 Rebounds per game. The senior said Asbury gave her feelings of a community.

“Well when I went and toured it, the coach really welcomed me with open arms and the team - it was like a big ole community and it felt like something I’d wanna be around everyday,” Mullins said about Asbury. “So that’s what made me choose to sign there.”

Both student-athletes thanked their families, friends and teammates for the support, especially being able to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”It’s great man I love it. All the atmosphere of my friends and family just coming out and just celebrating, it’s a great day for me,” Napier said with a smile.

“So I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am today without all the support from them and my support system,” Mullins said. “So I would say that having them here is, it’s really important to me.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Photo Courtesy: Scott Ratliff, WSIP FM
Several vehicles involved in embankment collapse in Paintsville
Police car
One woman dead after crash in Perry County
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000...
Update: Police release name of woman who died in Laurel County fire

Latest News

Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists
No. 17 Kentucky women squeak out victory over Florida in the SEC Tournament
Colby Napier signing
Colby Napier, Keara Mullins sign to play college basketball
KHSAA Basketball
WATCH: Highlights and scores from Wednesday night hoops
3-3 High School Hoops WYMT
3-3 High School Hoops WYMT