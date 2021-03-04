Knott Central duo sign to play college basketball

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Known for its basketball prowess throughout the years, Knott central had two student athletes sign on Thursday afternoon.

On the boys side, Colby Napier made it official in signing with Transylvania University. The senior has been a starter throughout his high school career for the Patriots and leads them in scoring this year at 20.3 points per game. Napier said the Transylvania campus felt like home for him.

”Coach Lane man. He just made me feel like I was at home and the campus was just nice,” Napier explained. “They had redone everything. It just felt like I was at home, and that’s where I wanted to spend my next four years.”

On the girls side, Keara Mullins signed with Asbury College. One of the two seniors for the Ldy Patriots, Mullins is second in scoring with 12.3 points per game while pulling down a team high 7.7 Rebounds per game. The senior said Asbury gave her feelings of a community.

“Well when I went and toured it, the coach really welcomed me with open arms and the team - it was like a big ole community and it felt like something I’d wanna be around everyday,” Mullins said about Asbury. “So that’s what made me choose to sign there.”

Both student-athletes thanked their families, friends and teammates for the support, especially being able to celebrate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”It’s great man I love it. All the atmosphere of my friends and family just coming out and just celebrating, it’s a great day for me,” Napier said with a smile.

“So I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am today without all the support from them and my support system,” Mullins said. “So I would say that having them here is, it’s really important to me.”

