Advertisement

Kentucky Senate backs bill requiring schools to reopen

School bus
School bus(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has voted to require schools to reopen in-person instruction by late March.

Senators passed the bill Wednesday. The bill is potentially one step from going to the governor.

The bill would require in-person classes to resume by March 29.

It returns to the House, which will consider Senate changes.

If the House accepts the changes, it could send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Under the bill, districts would need to offer, at least, a hybrid schedule where students attend in-person classes at least two days a week and classes are held at least four days a week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Names released of linemen killed and injured in Letcher County accident
Panbowl Lake Dam
Update: Officials say those evacuated can return to their homes; Hwy. 15 determined safe to drive
Crime Scene
Police identify person found in a creek in London
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Man arrested for falsely reporting his child was swept away by floodwaters
Bill Baker, 86, of Claiborne County, Tennessee was found dead on March 2nd in Bell County.
Missing East Tennessee man found dead in Bell County

Latest News

Flood waters destroy house in Oneida
‘I don’t know where to start. We have nothing’: Flood cleanup begins in Oneida
Oneida flooding
Oneida flooding 11 p.m.
Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
WATCH|Runaway dock floating down Kentucky River crashes into Frankfort bridge
Beattyville business owners determined to rebuild despite flooding devastation
WATCH|Beattyville business owners determined to rebuild despite flooding devastation