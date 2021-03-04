Advertisement

Kentucky officer fatally shoots man during traffic stop

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Eastern Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky State Police says a trooper stopped a car late Saturday for a traffic violation in Morgan County and then requested assistance.

The statement says the situation progressed and a West Liberty police officer fired at the man.

Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Vancleve told the Lexington Herald-Leader that 48-year-old Jerry Roseberry of West Liberty died after being shot in the Malone community.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

