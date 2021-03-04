‘It’s just hard to swallow’: Martin County families work through devastation after weekend flooding

WARFIELD, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County was hit hard by the weekend rainfall, as floodwaters took over communities like Warfield earlier this week.

Warfield City Hall opened its doors as a warming center and supply station, handing out items to people in need as many wait for electricity and water to be restored, while also working to clean up the mess from the flooding.

“This was the worst of the water’s ever been,” said homeowner Lacy Reed, who has lived in the community for five years.

He said the devastation left behind when the waters receded is something he never expected.

On Monday, he stepped onto his porch and watched as his front yard began dropping into the roadway in front of his home.

“When you watch it go and you know your kids in the house, you try to get them out and they’re worried about their stuff and you’re telling them not to worry about it. Just get out of the house. The whole thing could have went.”

The family made it to safety and waited to see what would become of their home.

“We all got out then I stood there and watch the rest of it go,” said “It’s just hard to swallow when your whole front yard goes out.”

Reed said his family was blessed to only lose the porch and front yard, but he is now worried that the home is unsafe for his sons. And he fears the hill may continue to crumble in the days to come.

“Just me and my four boys,” he said. “It’s an eerie thought, losing everything you’ve worked for.”

The out-of-work coal miner started his own business from home when the pandemic began, working to make ends meet for his family.

“But, I’ve done good raising my four boys by myself,” he said.

And now, he said though asking for help is not something to which he is accustomed, he believes the only way to get back on their feet is with a little help.

“I thank God none of us got hurt in all of this,” he said. “I’m hoping somebody will step in and help fix it and help me get it all fixed back so it’s livable.”

