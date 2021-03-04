High pressure continues to provide sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will provide lots of sunshine and mild temperatures as we head into the next several days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Winds are have shifted from the north which will bring in a little bit of some cooler air tonight and into your Friday. Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.

Highs will be in the upper 40s Friday, so a little bit cooler compared to the last few days. We will see a few clouds Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s.

The Weekend

We will continue to see that sunshine Saturday and Sunday! Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s both days.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s. Get out and enjoy this weekend! We deserve it!

Extended Forecast

The sunshine continues as we head into the new work week! Highs look to get a little bit warmer as well.

By Monday, highs will be in the upper 50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s. Those temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s for highs and mid to upper 40s for lows by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain is more than likely Friday of next week. There is a small chance for rain to move in later Thursday night. We’ll keep an eye on it, but enjoy the quiet stretch of weather for now!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.